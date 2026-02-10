Westchester County adds solar lighting at select Bee-Line bus stops

Westchester County, N.Y., has installed solar-powered lighting at select Bee-Line bus stops throughout the county. The project was carried out under a new pilot program the county has designed to improve safety and visibility for riders.

Project work was completed by the department of public works and transportation and focused on high-use locations across multiple municipalities.

“Public transportation should be safe, accessible and reliable at all hours of the day,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. “This pilot program aims to make thoughtful improvements that help riders feel more secure while they wait for the bus. If these solar lights perform the way we expect, they will help guide future investments that strengthen the Bee-Line system for residents across Westchester.”

The solar lights are installed directly at bus stop locations and operate without the need for the power grid. The units aid visibility for passengers waiting during early morning hours, overnight periods and low-light conditions while also supporting the county’s sustainability goals. The county notes that officials will monitor performance, durability and rider feedback to determine whether the program should be expanded to include more stops.

“This project allows us to test new technology in real-world conditions and see how it performs for our riders. Improving visibility at bus stops is a practical way to enhance safety and comfort, especially during early morning and evening hours,” said Department of Public Works and Transportation Commissioner Hugh Greechan. “The data and feedback we collect will help guide future improvements to the Bee-Line system.”

The pilot includes installations in Ardsley, Bronxville, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Mount Kisco and Mount Vernon. The selected locations serve a range of Bee-Line routes and were chosen to evaluate performance across different environments and traffic conditions. The full list of solar-lit locations can be found on the county’s website.