CATS breaks ground on new transit operations home

Cherokee County, Ga., leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the beginnings of the new home for Cherokee Area Transit Service (CATS), and the announcement of a $1 million infusion of funds from the state into the project.

The groundbreaking was hosted at the site of the future CATS headquarters on Univeter Road and Pinecrest Road. Currently, CATS shares office space in a smaller facility with fire and emergency logistics, a facility it’s shared since 2009.

“CATS is one of those services that is primarily funded by federal funding; even this building is mostly federally funded. What a needed service it is for people who don’t have other options to get around,” said CATS Chair Harry Johnston. “Thanks to everyone and especially to the CATS team. It’s another great day in Cherokee County.”

In 2025, CATS provided more than 36,000 trips, including 18,970 rides to Empower Cherokee clients and 8,907 rides for senior center clients. Twenty-six buses are in the fleet, with seven powered by propane.

“We appreciate the board’s support on this project, and we’re excited for what the future holds for our operation,” said CATS Transit Director Greg Powell. “Our staff is dedicated to serving our ridership, and this is a service many of our residents depend on.”

The new facility is being designed to help address challenges of operating a fleet of buses in a shared facility and to accommodate future system growth.

The Board of Commissioners awarded the construction contract in October to Place Services, Inc. The $5.1 million construction contract is funded with 80% Federal Transit Administration funds and 20% local funds. In December, the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority (ATL) announced $1 million in funding for CATS, which the agency says will offset the impact to local funds for the 20% match.

“We’re really excited to financially invest in this project,” said ATL Chief of Planning, Strategy and Program Implementation Jonathan Ravenelle. “I’m excited about the growth that CATS has shown over the last several years.”

The total project cost, including design, engineering, site preparation, construction and furnishings, is expected to be about $6.7 million. It is estimated that Cherokee County will only have to cover about 3 cents to 6 cents on the dollar from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding, a reserve used for capital projects that’s funded via a 1% special purpose county tax on items subject to state sales tax. The majority is being funded with federal and state funds designated for transit services.

“It’s great to be able to bring a much-needed project to the county manager and Board of Commissioners that will have a limited impact on the county’s overall budget,” said Community Services Agency Director Bryan Reynolds. “I’m proud to say that we’ll be paying pennies on the dollar for this project that will serve both our residents and county staff for years to come.”

Design of the facility was considered for both operations and aesthetics. The design mirrors a historic train station, complete with ticket window and waiting area. The 7,000-square-foot building includes offices, dispatch, driver’s breakroom and training rooms. The site also includes employee parking and secure parking for up to 50 small buses, allowing for fleet growth, a propane fueling island and a covered area for training.