ABQ Ride to implement phased bus network redesign through 2029

ABQ Ride is launching a plan to improve bus routes in the city of Albuquerque, N.M. ABQ RIDE Forward aims to modernize city transit, steering it back to 2019 levels of bus service while considering emerging travel trends to help inform the route network.

“We are building a world-class transit system that Albuquerque can truly be proud of,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Updated routes with better reliability, frequency and coverage will make it even easier and quicker to get around town.”

The phased implementation of ABQ RIDE Forward will begin on Saturday, Dec. 13. The plan will be implemented in 16 phases with updates to nine bus routes that will account for over 10% of the plan’s implementation. The other phases will commence over the next several years to ensure the agency can meet staffing and fleet needs required for the updates.

ABQ Ride says that each phase is designed to ensure a smooth transition. Changes will include:

Increases or decreases in how often buses arrive.

Route additions or discontinuations.

Service on new days of the week.

Adjustments to route lengths and destination.

Different route numbers.

On-demand ABQ RIDE Connect service instead of buses in low-use areas.

“We are modernizing how Albuquerque moves with ABQ RIDE Forward,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener. “Not only are we bringing better bus service to the community, we are building upon our other major improvements in safety and cleanliness to also deliver consistent transit throughout the day that takes riders beyond their work schedules into recreation, errands and more.”

ABQ RIDE Forward provides the first refresh of Albuquerque’s bus system in over 25 years, upgrading the system to follow a plan that makes sense for how people live, work and connect throughout the city today.

“We started by asking what Albuquerque’s bus network should look like for the next generation,” said Principal Planner Andrew de Garmo. “Following multiple rounds of public feedback, detailed equity analyses and top-notch guidance from Jarrett Walker + Associates and Toole Design, we are ready to drive Albuquerque into a well-connected future.”

What the public needs to know: