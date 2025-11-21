SDOT completes Phase 2 of Rainier Avenue South Bus Lane project

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has completed Phase 2 of the Rainier Avenue South Bus Lane project. SDOT notes the second phase of the project consisted of extending the red northbound bus-only lane from South Walden Street to South Grand Street, repairing sidewalks in key pedestrian areas and enhancing accessibility and travel safety on Rainier Avenue South with new marked crosswalks, signals, improved sidewalks, ADA-accessible curb ramps and streetlights.

According to SDOT, Rainier Avenue South, also known as Route 7, is one of the highest-ridership bus routes in the city with an average of 12,000 daily weekday riders (as of September 2025). The project estimates to save nearly five minutes per trip for people riding the bus during the busiest morning hours.

SDOT notes the new bus lanes will facilitate better connections with other transit options in the Rainier Valley, such as the soon-to-open Link 2 Line and Judkins Park Light Rail Station (opening 2026), the Link 1 Line via the existing Mount Baker Light Rail Station, as well as the Mount Baker Transit Center and other transit connections in the area.

The project is funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure. SDOT says the upgrades along Rainier Ave South help prepare the region for the future construction of King County Metro Transit’s RapidRide R Line, which will benefit reliability, speed, accessibility and other features like improved bus stations.