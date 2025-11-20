Gold Coast Transit District selects Clean Energy Fuels to build hydrogen fueling station

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced that it was selected by Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD) to design and build a new hydrogen fueling station. The new station will allow GCTD to serve its routes in multiple cities in Ventura County, Calif. The contract includes a five-year maintenance agreement for the private station that initially will fuel five hydrogen fuel cell buses. GCTD says it plans to eventually transition a fleet of approximately 70 vehicles to zero emissions by 2040.

“Gold Coast Transit and Clean Energy’s partnership to bring healthier living for the people of Ventura County through clean-operating buses goes back years,” said Clean Energy Fuels Senior Vice President Chad Lindholm. “It is very rewarding to work with forward-looking transit agencies like Gold Coast, and we are honored that they chose us to take them into hydrogen fueling and fuel cell buses.”

GCTD received $12.1 million in awards from the Federal Transit Administration to construct a new hydrogen station and purchase hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses.

“We look forward to working with Clean Energy through the construction of a new hydrogen station and then rolling out our first zero-emissions fuel cell buses,” said GCTD General Manager Vanessa Rauschenberger. “GCTD has always been at the forefront of clean transportation, and transitioning our fleet to include hydrogen-powered buses will enable us to provide Ventura County with even greener transportation options in the years to come.”

The new hydrogen station is expected to be completed in 2027 and will be located at GCTD’s Oxnard facility.

Clean Energy currently maintains GCTD’s natural gas station and provides renewable natural gas for their fleet of 61 buses.