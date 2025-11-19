TransLink begins solar lighting pilot program at 14 bus stops through Vancouver

TransLink is making some bus stop upgrades to further safety and comfort efforts with new solar-powered lights.

The pilot project to add the Urban Solar lighting will test at 14 locations where customers or staff have identified a need for improved lighting. The agency says the initiative will improve visibility for both bus operators and waiting passengers — helping riders feel more visible and safer when travelling at night or in the early morning.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to improve the customer experience through innovation,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “We’ve heard from riders that lighting makes a big difference at bus stops, and this pilot will help us explore how solar technology can make waiting for the bus safer and more comfortable.”

The new lights:

Illuminate at the push of a button located on the bus stop pole.

Use LED bulbs powered by a solar panel.

The test locations sprawl throughout Metro Vancouver to garner feedback from riders in the area. Nine locations have been outfitted with the new lighting with five more to be installed in the coming weeks.

This project came to be from Urban Solar’s winning submission in TransLink’s 2024 Open Call for Innovation, an annual program inviting organizations and entrepreneurs to propose suggestions for technologies that could improve the customer experience.

TransLink is testing the pilot’s effectiveness by gathering feedback from both customers and bus operators to determine whether to expand the program to more stops. Riders can share their feedback through a QR code posted on the bus stop poles at each location.