NJ Transit to take over Bayonne bus route after Broadway Bus Company abandonment

On Dec. 1, New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) will take over a bus route in Bayonne, a route that the agency says was abandoned by Broadway Bus Company, in an effort to allow for uninterrupted service for customers. NJ Transit notes the new service is the latest in a series of private carrier service abandonments over the past three years it’s come to manage.
“I am extremely proud of the work our bus operations team has done to maximize existing resources to accommodate service on routes abandoned by private carriers,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “It is another example of NJ Transit’s stewardship and commitment to meeting the needs of our customers.”
Starting on Dec. 1, the No. 12 Broadway Route will host former customers of Broadway Bus Company’s abandoned route. The new, adjusted route will be structured to provide more efficient coverage with better connections in lieu of service parody to the old route. Complete schedules and route changes will be available in the coming weeks.
NJ Transit has taken over 42 bus routes abandoned by multiple private carriers in the state since 2023. In multiple instances, NJ Transit says its success in assuming these routes has led to growth that’s required additional service to accommodate.
The contracted carrier service abandonments and contract terminations accommodated by NJ Transit over the past three years include:
- DeCamp Bus Lines abandoned seven routes in 2023. NJ Transit absorbed the ridership on existing routes by modifying schedules. As ridership increased, NJ Transit spun up four more new routes.
- Transdev Services ceased to operate seven bus lines in Monmouth County in 2023. NJ Transit leased the carrier’s operating facility and took over the service.
- O.N.E. Bus, a Coach USA Company, ceased to operate three routes in 2023. NJ Transit took over operation of the routes when they were abandoned. Due to the short notice, NJ Transit temporarily contracted another carrier to fulfill services until it could hire and train drivers to support the operation.
- A & C Bus ceased to operate five routes, which touched other existing NJ Transit routes operating in the Jersey City area. NJ Transit took over the routes and created additional routes.
- O.N.E. Bus, a Coach USA Company – Hudson County Local Bus Service, ceased to operate three routes in 2024. NJ Transit took over these Hudson County routes.
- Additionally, on June 11, 2024, Coach USA filed a petition for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. On July 3, 2024, Coach USA verbally informed NJ Transit of its intention to abandon its contracts in Bergen and Passaic Counties, consisting of a total of 17 routes. NJ Transit assumed the routes and contracted the Bergen and Passaic services to another operator.