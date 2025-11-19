NJ Transit to take over Bayonne bus route after Broadway Bus Company abandonment

On Dec. 1, New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) will take over a bus route in Bayonne, a route that the agency says was abandoned by Broadway Bus Company, in an effort to allow for uninterrupted service for customers. NJ Transit notes the new service is the latest in a series of private carrier service abandonments over the past three years it’s come to manage.

“I am extremely proud of the work our bus operations team has done to maximize existing resources to accommodate service on routes abandoned by private carriers,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “It is another example of NJ Transit’s stewardship and commitment to meeting the needs of our customers.”

Starting on Dec. 1, the No. 12 Broadway Route will host former customers of Broadway Bus Company’s abandoned route. The new, adjusted route will be structured to provide more efficient coverage with better connections in lieu of service parody to the old route. Complete schedules and route changes will be available in the coming weeks.

NJ Transit has taken over 42 bus routes abandoned by multiple private carriers in the state since 2023. In multiple instances, NJ Transit says its success in assuming these routes has led to growth that’s required additional service to accommodate.

The contracted carrier service abandonments and contract terminations accommodated by NJ Transit over the past three years include: