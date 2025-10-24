North American transit agencies undertake major bus shelter installation, renovation projects

Multiple transit agencies across the U.S. and Canada are installing or upgrading bus shelters throughout their municipalities, making the wait for buses safer and more comfortable.

Winnipeg Transit pilots polycarbonate panels at high-use bus stops

Winnipeg Transit is implementing a series of repairs and upgrades to bus shelters across the city ahead of the winter season that it says will help make shelters safer and more weather-resistant for riders.

The agency is also rolling out a new pilot project that will install polycarbonate panels at 30 high-use shelters. The polycarbonate material being added to the shelters is 250 times more impact resistant than safety glass. It is also already a practice in use by several Canadian transit agencies, according to Winnipeg Transit.

“Shelters are an important part of our transit network and a lifeline for riders, especially in winter,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “We’re investing in stronger, longer-lasting materials so shelters stay safe, clean and usable, and so our staff can focus on maintaining more shelters rather than repeatedly repairing the same ones.”

The city has spent more than $1 million over the last five years repairing broken shelter glass. The agency says that polycarbonate, which is lightweight and flexible, costs 15% more than safety glass and is expected to substantially reduce replacement and repair costs.

Winnipeg Transit notes it tested all materials proposed in submissions it received in response to its request for proposal on the issue. This included looking for the product that best stood up to chemicals, UV rays, damage and impacts and weather.

“Shelters are an integral part of our transit network, and, in our winter climate, it is important that we are able to provide protection from the outside elements. I’m very pleased to see the polycarbonate pricing has come in lower than anticipated, which is enabling us to install more shelters,” said Public Works Standing Policy Committee Chair and Councillor Janice Lukes. “Broken and damaged shelters are unsafe and unusable. This damage-resistant product will ensure shelters are safe for public use and save the city money."

In recent weeks, Winnipeg Transit crews have:

Visited more than 100 shelters citywide

Repaired glass panels at 70 locations

Fully refitted three shelters with polycarbonate

Crews are continuing to complete up to six shelter repairs and upgrades each day as the upgrade progresses.

In addition to the physical upgrades, new Council-approved encampment regulations state that transit shelters cannot be used for camping or storage, aiming for them to always remain accessible for riders.

The agency notes that it will continually monitor the reception and quality of the upgrade, suggesting that if it’s successful, it will be adopted at more shelters in 2026.

City of Phoenixville partners with SEPTA to install bus shelters at high traffic stops

Chester County Commissioners partnered with the Chester County Planning Commission (CCPC), the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and other regional organizations to identify high-use bus stops most in need of shelters in Phoenixville, Pa., to strengthen the regional transit offering. As a result, a new bus shelter has been installed at the bus stop near the intersection of Church and Main streets in Phoenixville.

Served by SEPTA Routes 99 and 139, the bus stop was identified as one of Chester County’s most traveled boarding locations that didn’t already host a bus shelter. The upgrade falls in line with the goal of Chester County’s Landscapes3 Public Transportation Plan, which focuses on improving the rider experience and accessibility of transit offerings across the county.

“Public transportation is a lifeline for many of our residents, connecting them to jobs, healthcare, education and other day-to-day needs,” said County Commissioner Board Chair Josh Maxwell. “Something as simple as a bus shelter can make a big difference—providing comfort and safety for riders as they wait.”

The shelter was purchased via a grant from Chester County to Phoenixville Borough so that it could purchase a shelter of its choice, agreeing it would handle installation and long-term maintenance.

“As a continuing revitalized and growing urban downtown, Phoenixville serves as a regional civic, economic and population center,” said Phoenixville Borough Manager E. Jean Krack. “With the grant funding from the county, we were given the opportunity to expand transit service options within the Borough in the form of a bus stop hub and improved curbside amenities resulting in an appealing bus shelter that includes sustainable solar lighting for nighttime riders while they wait for their bus.”

CTDOT begins statewide bus shelter push in Hamden

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced the first round of installations of new bus shelters under the state’s Bus Stop Enhancement Program (BSEP), starting out with five new shelters in Hamden, Conn.

The BSEP is a new $20 million initiative that aims to make upgrades to high-ridership bus stops with shelters, benches, solar lighting and real-time information displays across Connecticut. In total, the department estimates that 600 bus shelters will be installed by 2029.

The program directly addresses the most requested improvements the department learned about through rider feedback, including shelter, seating and improved access to real-time information.

“We’re transforming bus stops across Connecticut into more accessible, welcoming and rider-friendly spaces because everyone deserves the best experience possible when using public transit,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “These new shelters are a vital investment in dignity, comfort and safety for the tens of thousands of people who rely on our bus system every day.”

CTDOT says it evaluated every bus stop in the state by ridership to guide where improvements are made. The agency notes it’s ensuring upgrades are prioritized at the highest-trafficked locations. All shelter upgrades are designed to meet ADA standards and align with CTDOT’s Complete Streets Policy.