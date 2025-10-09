STV selected to deliver construction-ready designs for WSCCOG Quick-Build Bus Infrastructure Program

STV will lead the Westside Cities Council of Governments’ (WSCCOG) Quick-Build Bus Infrastructure Program. Delivering construction-ready designs by late 2026, the program is designed to target improvements that could be made to the bus rider experience on segments of up to three of the Westside’s busiest corridors. The projects could be completed in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games if approved by the WSCCOG member jurisdictions, while also creating permanent benefits for local, everyday riders.

STV will deliver designs for improvements across three key corridors:

Santa Monica Boulevard west of Beverly Hills Sepulveda Boulevard between University of California, Los Angeles and the Los Angeles International Airport The combined north-south La Cienega Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard corridor from West Hollywood to Westchester

These corridors are among the busiest in the region, and if approved, would prepare the Westside for the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The designs may include:

Dedicated and/or peak-hour bus lanes

Transit signal upgrades

Curb and striping changes

Pedestrian safety improvements

“By combining quick-build strategies with long-term corridor planning, we’re delivering transit solutions that improve reliability, safety and comfort for riders today and in the future,” said STV Senior Vice President and California Area Manager Gene Kim, who’s also the principal-in-charge of the program. “We’re ready to deliver fast-tracked designs that balance community needs, multimodal access and long-term corridor transformation.”

This framework, incorporating phased review at key milestones in the design process, ensures flexibility for WSCCOG to evaluate progress, assess feasibility and incorporate feedback from the community before it advances to the next phase of design.