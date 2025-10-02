Foothill Transit contracts Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for new hydrogen fueling station

The station will power 19 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and will be built alongside its current RNG fuel station.
Oct. 2, 2025
Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
The image displays a hydrogen storage tank for the new site.

The new fueling station will be the second Clean Energy Fuels has built for Foothill Transit, the first of which currently supports its existing 33 hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has been contracted by Foothill Transit to design, build and maintain a second hydrogen fueling station for its transit fleet, continuing their existing 20-year partnership.

Located at Foothill Transit’s Arcadia bus yard, the new fueling station will accompany the current fueling depot for the agency’s renewable natural gas (RNG) bus fleet. The new fueling site will power 19 new hydrogen fuel cell buses Foothill Transit has ordered. The project is receiving part of its funding from federal and state grant assistance.

Foothill Transit currently runs 33 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses that operate out of its Pomona station, the first installation Clean Energy Fuels constructed for it in 2021 and brought online in 2023.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship as trusted partners of Foothill Transit for over two decades,” said Clean Energy Senior Vice President Chad Lindholm. “We’re proud to support their transition to clean fuels – whether it’s RNG or hydrogen. Foothill continues to set the standard for sustainability in transit, and we’re excited to help expand their hydrogen infrastructure as they move proactively toward a zero-emissions future.”

Foothill Transit is continuing to expand its low-emission fleet while already operating California’s largest fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses. The new fueling site is currently being designed, with construction slated to begin in mid-2026.

