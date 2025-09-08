The Nelson city Victoria Street Transit Exchange reaches completion

The Victoria Street Transit Exchange has reached competition after a combined effort of the city of Nelson, the Regional District of Central Kootenay and BC Transit, in partnership with the government of Canada and the province of British Columbia.

The agency says the new exchange facilitates more frequent and regularly scheduled routes that better connect the West Kootenay Region to Nelson’s downtown, helping improve access to commercial, retail, medical and work offices. The project achieved Security Achieved through Functional Environmental (SAFE) design certification, an approach the agency notes reduces the risk and fear of crime and enhances public safety.

The new exchange, located in the 300 block of Victoria Street, includes:

Five bus bays with the potential for an additional bay to support future transit expansion.

Five bus shelters with bench seating to protect customers from weather elements.

Improved streetlighting and bus shelter lighting for increased safety.

Bicycle racks and garbage cans.

New sidewalks along Victoria Street.

An accessible public restroom near the library.

The city of Nelson is planning to add additional landscaping to the area this fall.

“The completion of the Victoria Street Transit Exchange is an exciting step forward for Nelson as we build a more connected community while taking care of the environment. We’re happy to support projects like this that make it easier for residents and visitors to explore our beautiful city and the surrounding communities in our regional district in a sustainable way,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison.

The project budget of C$2.4 million (US$ 1.73 million) is jointly funded by the government of Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, province of British Columbia and the city of Nelson together with the Regional District of Central Kootenay.