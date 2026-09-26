APTA to host job fair at APTA EXPO 2026 in Chicago

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) will host a free Transit Industry Job Fair during its 2026 TRANSform Conference & EXPO on Oct. 5 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The day-long event will bring together students and early-career professionals with employers recruiting for jobs, internships and other career opportunities.

“We want attendees to leave TRANSform with new connections, more confidence and a clearer sense of where a career in public transportation can take them,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “With more than 12,000 people from across the industry expected to attend, this is a real opportunity to put the next generation of public transit professionals in front of the organizations shaping where the industry is headed.”

The event also comes as the industry works to address a nationwide workforce shortage in public transportation.

“Our industry is facing a workforce challenge that isn’t going away on its own,” said APTA Chair and Executive Director of the Regional Transportation Authority of Chicago Leanne Redden. “Events like the Transit Industry Job Fair are how we build the pipeline of talent that public transportation will need for the next generation, one relationship at a time.”

Employers scheduled to participate include ABC Companies, Alstom, CCS Global, Chicago Transit Authority, Genfare, HDR, Long Beach Transit, Parsons, Stacy Witbeck, Ster Seating, SYSTRA, Valley Metro, Wabtec, WeGo Public Transit and WSP.

“Supporting the APTA Job Fair is an investment in the future of our industry. As an employer, we have a responsibility to connect talented students and early-career professionals with meaningful opportunities to build careers in transit,” said Genfare President Eric Kaled. “A key focus is to ensure our industry has the skilled leaders it needs for the future. We are proud to serve as a lead sponsor and to be part of creating these important connections."

More information on the job fair can be found on APTA's website.