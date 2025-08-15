FHWA awards $175 million in Ferry Boat Program funding

The Federal Highway Administration has awarded $175 million in funding under the Ferry Boat Program to 35 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa. FHWA notes the formula funding will improve ferry service and provide more cost-effective travel options for communities across the country that rely on ferries to get to work, promote tourism and enable commerce.

“We make life easier when we make the transportation of people and products smoother,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “In places like Alaska, our maritime highways are critical arteries for commuters and regional supply chains. From our skies to our roads, rail networks and waterways, America is building again thanks to President [Donald] Trump.”

According to FHWA, the funding is eligible to construct and operate ferry boats, ferry terminals and ferry maintenance facilities for both ferry boats carrying cars and passengers and ferry boats carrying passengers only if service is on a public route on which it is not feasible to build a bridge or tunnel.

The program improves mobility and helps fill a transportation gap by funding ferry boat projects that provide critical access to areas that lack other means of transport and where high passenger demand already exists.

Some of the transit agencies awarded funding under the grant for vessels include Long Beach Transit ($47.7 million), New Orleans Regional Transit Authority ($1.4 million), North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division ($3.6 million) and New York City Ferry (4.1 million). The full list of awards can be found on USDOT’s website.