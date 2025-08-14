Massachusetts unlocks over $2 million for expanded Boston Harbor water transportation

The Massachusetts governor’s office announced on Aug. 13 that over $2 million in new funding would be made available to expand water transportation services on the Boston Harbor. The office says that grants will support six projects that make water-based transit a faster, more affordable and more accessible option for residents—whether they’re commuting to work, visiting cultural landmarks or exploring educational opportunities along the harbor.

This initiative is part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) broader effort to reduce road congestion and make daily travel easier for residents and workers in the region. The projects selected for funding will increase ferry capacity, add new routes and support nonprofit-led programs that use water transportation to bring students and families closer to the region’s cultural and historical assets.

“We’re making getting around the Harbor faster, easier and more affordable,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “Investing in ferries and waterfront transit helps more people get to work, school, appointments and to all of our incredible restaurants and shops on time and at a lower cost.”

This is the inaugural Boston Harbor Water Transportation grant. Projects receiving funding include the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) redesigned Winthrop/Quincy ferry routes, which the office says will triple daily passenger capacity between the Seaport, Winthrop and Quincy. Additionally, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority’s Seaport ferry will be able to transport more commuters from North Station to the Seaport and East Boston. Several nonprofit organizations that use water transportation for educational and cultural programming on Boston Harbor are also receiving funding.

“These funds help take cars off the road and improve access to sustainable transportation options,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We are making smart investments in our future, reducing pollution, improving air quality and making our daily commutes part of the solution.”

MassDEP is responsible for protecting and promoting the public’s use of waterfront areas. It administers the Massachusetts Public Waterfront Act, known as Chapter 91. The program issues licenses for projects in waterways and ensures that these projects meet public-access requirements.

As part of MassDEP’s licensing process for development on Boston Harbor, licensees agree to contribute financially to water transportation. The office says this is intended to ensure that transportation options via Boston Harbor keep pace with new development. This grant opportunity uses those funds to support projects that enhance and promote water transportation on Boston Harbor.

The following grant proposals were selected:

MBTA (awarded $1 million)

The award will support a redesigned route for the Winthrop/Quincy commuter ferry, tripling daily passenger capacity and saving riders up to 45 minutes round trip by eliminating route inefficiencies. The new, separate routes serving Quincy and Winthrop make stops at Logan Airport, the Seaport and aquarium.

Cathleen Stone Island Outward Bound School (awarded $250,000)

The award will support critical repair and upgrades to the Cathleen Stone Island Outward Bound School’s ferry that transports thousands of students, volunteers and event attendees to/from Cathleen Stone Island every year.

Save the Harbor / Save the Bay (awarded $400,000)

The award will support Save the Harbor / Save the Bay’s free cruise program, which offers free educational trips to Boston Harbor Islands and educational programming on the rich history of the harbor and its islands.

Boston Harbor Now (awarded $200,000)

The award will support Boston Harbor Now’s Community Cruise Program by funding water transportation services associated with innovative climate education and cultural activities serving vulnerable populations and Environmental Justice populations in the Boston region.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (awarded $400,000)

This award will support free or subsidized tickets for service workers commuting to the Seaport and operations costs for the East Boston-to-Seaport Ferry route.

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard (awarded $81,500)