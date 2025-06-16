Secured state funding allows for continued midday service of King County Metro’s Vashon Water Taxi

King County Metro will be able to continue midday King County Water Taxi service to Vashon Island through at least June 2027 after funding was included in this year’s state budget.

King County Metro says the introduction of the first midday Vashon Water Taxi sailings last year led to a 55 percent increase in ridership from July through December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Vashon midday sailings average 3,500 riders a month. Thanks to the collaboration between county and state leaders, funding was secured to maintain the four midday round-trip sailings.

“Continuing these in-demand midday sailings to Vashon is a win for island residents and visitors alike,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “I applaud the collaboration across our region and our state to make this happen.”

The Vashon route of the water taxi operates 10 round trips each weekday, connecting riders between the island’s North-End Ferry Terminal and Pier 50 in downtown Seattle. It costs about $2.5 million per year to retain the midday service in place, which first began on July 1, 2024. The adopted funding means the runs will continue through the 2027 biennium.

“Leading up to last year’s launch of midday service, Vashon residents shared its vital importance,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Thanks to these expanded sailings, Vashon Islanders can reliably connect to appointments, classes, errands, shopping and much more—and local businesses benefit greatly, too.”

King County Metro says it will also maintain increased bus frequency on Vashon, with routes 118 and 119 operating weekday trips that connect riders to the water taxi, as well as to the Washington State Ferry.

“These funds provide the needed stability for scheduling and personnel to help maintain the service,” said King County Metro Marine Division Director Terry Federer. “Securing continued Vashon midday sailings is a testament to local advocacy, the thousands of passengers who rely on this service and successful partnerships across our state.”