HART Board approves transfer of $4.86 million Passenger Ferry Program grant to PSTA for future ferry service

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) Board approved the transfer of a $4.86 million Passenger Ferry Program grant to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). PSTA says the approval clears the way for a faster, more reliable passenger ferry service connecting St. Petersburg and Tampa, Fla.,

The funding, originally awarded to HART through a competitive federal grant program, would allow PSTA to purchase one or more high-speed ferry vessels. PSTA notes the transfer still requires approval from the Federal Transit Administration, which is the final step before the money can be put to use and ferry boats can be ordered.

“This is a big win for regional collaboration and for the future of transit in Tampa Bay,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “Thanks to HART’s support, we’re closer than ever to bringing a faster, more convenient ferry service to our community by keeping this important federal funding right here, where it will be put to great use.”

With federal funds nearing their expiration, PSTA says the approval from HART allows the money to stay in the region rather than being redistributed to another project elsewhere in the country. The grant can only be used to acquire passenger ferry vessels.

PSTA says it plans to own the boats rather than lease them, as has been done in previous ferry operations. The agency notes it will contract with an experienced third-party organization to operate the vessels. Locally owning the vessels is expected to lower long-term operating costs and strengthen the reliability and flexibility of the service.

A request for proposals for an operating partner is expected to be issued this summer. The enhanced cross-bay ferry service could begin operations as early as 2026.