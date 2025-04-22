Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry launches its season into November

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry embarked on its 2025 season on April 19, following the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry’s launch on April 1.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) says that while high water levels on the Connecticut River delayed the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry’s opening, it will now serve passengers through November. The CTDOT notes last season, both ferries carried a combined total of more than 100,000 passengers and 45,000 vehicles across the river.

“We’re thrilled both ferries will soon be open for the season. Whether you’re riding a bike, going for a walk, or traveling by car, the ferry is an enjoyable way to travel,” said CTDOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer. “Just in the first few weeks, we’ve welcomed approximately 1,000 passengers on board the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry. We hope many will come out, take a trip and see firsthand what makes this a memorable experience for all.”

The CTDOT says Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is the oldest, continuously operating ferry in America, starting service in 1655. At one time, two horses on treadmills supplied the power to propel the vessel across the river. In 1876, the ferry was modernized to steam-driven crafts. The craft is a three-car barge named the Hollister III, which is towed back and forth by the Cumberland, a diesel-powered tugboat.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched in 1769 and CTDOT took over operations of the service in 1917. It can carry eight or nine cars, along with 49 passengers. Thanks to having a propeller and rudder on both ends of the boat, the ferry can travel back and forth without needing to turn around.

The ferries operate on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.