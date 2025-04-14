King County Metro Water Taxi shifting to renewable diesel

The King County Metro Water Taxi is shifting from standard diesel to renewable diesel.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is key to fighting climate change. Converting waste into renewable diesel transforms our water taxis and showcases repurposing in action,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “As one of the few major transit agencies working towards a 100 percent zero-emissions fleet, [King County] Metro is driving King County toward a cleaner, healthier future.”

“The Marine Division is always working on ways to reduce its carbon footprint. The shift to renewable diesel is a step in that direction,” said King County Metro Marine Division Director Terry Federer. “[King County] Metro has always been a leader in zero-emission efforts and being the first agency on the Seattle waterfront to shift to using renewable diesel continues that tradition.”

King County Metro notes the two primary Water Taxi vessels, the Doc Maynard and the Sally Fox, each use 125,000 gallons of fuel on average per year. The transition to renewable diesel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, as these vessels operate from downtown Seattle to West Seattle and Vashon, Wash.

According to the agency, because renewable diesel is sourced from renewable resources, the total carbon emitted during the lifecycle of the fuel, from refining the source material to burning the fuel in an engine, can be 60 percent lower than petroleum diesel.

The agency says that because renewable diesel has the same chemical structure as petroleum diesel, renewable diesel can be used in engines designed for conventional diesel with no modifications. In addition to using renewable diesel, King County Metro’s Marine Division is actively exploring new, high-efficiency vessel designs and zero-emission propulsion systems for the next generation of its fleet.