N.C. Ferry Division ramps up hiring efforts and brings 18 new recruits

The North Carolina Ferry Division (N.C. Ferry Division) has been working to bring on new employees in an effort to meet peak summer ferry transportation demand. The N.C. Ferry Division says it worked to host career events in Ocracoke, Washington, Southport, Manteo and Hatteras, N.C., with two events held in Morehead City. Through these hiring events, the N.C. Ferry Division was able to add 18 qualified applicants to its team.

“We are extremely pleased with the response to our recruiting events,” said N.C. Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon. “These additional employees will greatly aid our efforts to run our schedule during the busiest time of the year.”

To support its new and current employees, the N.C. Ferry Division says it will also be paying for the preparatory coursework and testing expenses for select ferry crewmembers as they seek to advance their U.S. Coast Guard licensure. Through these efforts, the N.C. Ferry Division says it has helped current employees successfully advance their licensure, allowing them to move up the ranks from able-bodied seamen to captain or from oiler to engineer.

“We are actively recruiting young people with a passion for working on the water to join the Ferry Division at an entry level position,” said Ferry Division Deputy Director of Maritime Operations & Programming Catherine Peele. “We will help you move up the ladder by paying for the education you need to successfully pass the U.S. Coast Guard licensure tests and promote you into higher positions as you gain the necessary qualifications. Come build a lifetime career with the Ferry Division. We have great pay and full benefits.”