PSTA expands Clearwater Ferry service

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has expanded service for the Clearwater Ferry. The agency says the expanded service will connect downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach and soon Dunedin, Fla., creating seamless access to some of the region’s most popular destinations.

“PSTA is ushering in a new era of transportation,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “This ferry service enhances connectivity between key waterfront locations, offering an environmentally friendly and efficient alternative to gridlock traffic. By expanding hours and access, we’re creating opportunities for economic growth, tourism, and improving the overall quality of life for our residents.”

According to PSTA, the expansion underscores the city of Clearwater’s commitment to recovery after Hurricane Milton, concentrating on rebuilding beach communities, linking key destinations and attracting visitors who bring enthusiasm and economic benefits.

"Clearwater is full of gems, from the vibrant offerings at Coachman Park to the sapphire blue waters of Clearwater Beach,” said PSTA Board Chair Dan Saracki. “This ferry connects those gems, creating unforgettable experiences while driving economic vitality and with future expansion to Dunedin, the service spreads economic success across the county.”

PSTA notes the enhanced Clearwater Ferry service is designed to benefit everyone, from commuters to tourists. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, a key partner in the initiative, anticipates increased visitation due to the expanded ferry service.

“We absolutely support the ferry’s mission, which enables residents and visitors to see the beauty of our waterways, as well as the incredible marine life that inhabits it,” said CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Joe Handy. “We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to CMA to then be able to experience and up-close look at marine animals.”

The expansion introduces a new partnership between PSTA and the Clearwater Ferry, ensuring enhanced management and coordination. Service hours are also being extended to operate Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., making the ferry more accessible for commuters, residents and visitors.