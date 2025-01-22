New Orleans RTA partners with Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District on ferry service

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has partnered with the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) in a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) to partner on ferry services in the region. Under the five-year agreement, the New Orleans RTA will charter the Belle Chase II ferry from PPHTD as necessary, based on availability and on operational needs. This will ensure continuity within the Chalmette – Lower Algiers route which serves as a vital connection for residents and businesses.

“This partnership ensures we can maintain critical ferry services and exemplifies our dedication to fostering strategic collaborations that sustain critical services,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “The Chalmette ferry is more than transportation—it’s a lifeline that connects communities, supports economic development and reflects our shared commitment to public service.”

“By working together with the Plaquemines Port, we ensure residents have a dependable transportation option when primary services require support,” said New Orleans RTA Board of Commissioners Chair Fred Neal Jr.”

The agreement will help the New Orleans RTA to minimize disruption to services and ensure that the ferry remains accessible and effective for the public. Both organizations have pledged to work in harmony to enhance the quality of life for all residents in the region.

The agreement was celebrated with a signing ceremony and was attended by executive and board leadership from both agencies.