MassDOT issues RFP for potential ferry service expansion

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) to procure a transportation planning and engineering consultant team to develop and evaluate options for new potential regional ferry service.

“MassDOT is excited to announce that we are now seeking proposals for planning and engineering consultants for a regional ferry service pilot program,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Passenger ferry service provides vital connections between coastal cities and towns and provides an alternative to car travel and we look forward to developing this pilot.”

The 18-month study will complete the planning and design for expanded and fully ADA accessible ferry service, as well as include an engineering assessment of infrastructure and vessels necessary for the operation of a ferry pilot program across specific communities in Massachusetts, as described in the 2022 Massachusetts Transportation Bond Bill.

The study involves Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) officials and other entities and will be a comprehensive effort to examine past and existing water transportation services against current and future needs for service.

“Water transportation is a key part of our network and we understand how providing reliable ferry service is an option that many of our daily riders, as well as visitors prefer and enjoy. Continuing to build upon our existing service gives the public improved and viable alternatives for travel today and in the future,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We thank our partners at MassDOT and Secretary Tibbits-Nutt for launching this Water Transportation Study. We look forward to engaging with the team as the study progresses and reviewing the results upon its completion.”

In addition to planning, design and engineering, the Water Transportation Study will include robust community engagement with current and potential ferry riders in and near coastal communities. The study will pay close attention to environmental justice and disability communities to ensure any recommendations are a benefit to all riders. Public engagement will include in-person and virtual public meetings, stakeholder meetings, briefings and a study website. MassDOT and its partners will work with the selected consultant on the study.

The RFP for the study was issued on July 29 and interviews will be scheduled with interested parties in the fall.

The RFP can be found on MassDOT's website.