Joint funding to support new ferry service in Nova Scotia

A joint investment of C$258.7 million (US$190.4 million) between the province of Nova Scotia, the government of Canada and the Halifax Regional Municipality will support the build of a new ferry service between Bedford and downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Mill Cove Ferry Service will include five electric ferries, two terminals and a maintenance facility.

The new ferry terminals will be net-zero – one at Mill Cove and the other will replace the aging Halifax ferry terminal. A bridge will also be built over the Canadian National rail line in Bedford to connect buses, cars, pedestrians and cyclists to the Mill Cove terminal.

“This project addresses road traffic in the area and helps us plan for future population growth,” said Nova Scotia’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman. “The new ferry route will also encourage people to use public transportation and help us meet our climate change goals by using fast zero-emission electric ferries.”

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to helping Nova Scotians get where they need to go quickly and sustainably. By investing in state-of-the-art net-zero ferry terminals and zero-emission electric ferries, we’re not just enhancing connectivity; we’re paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. The Halifax Transit Mill Cove Ferry Service is a direct response to the priorities that the people of Halifax West have raised with me. It’s going to get more people out of traffic and put less pollution into our air,” said Member of Parliament for Halifax West Lena Metlege Diab.

The province of Nova Scotia will contribute C$65 million (US$47.8 million) toward the ferry service while the government of Canada is investing C$155.7 million (US$114.6 million) and Halifax Regional Municipality will provide more than C$38 million (US$28 million).

The project is expected to be completed in the 2027-28 Fiscal Year. Build Nova Scotia is providing the land for the Mill Cove terminal.

“With the growth we are continuing to see, so is the need to make sustainable transportation competitive with personal vehicles. Not only will this improved ferry service help people get around faster, it will also promote continuous growth surrounding the terminal and establish a consistent community hub,” said Mike Savage, mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality.