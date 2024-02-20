Hampton Roads Transit cuts ribbon on two new ferries

Hampton Roads Transit has cut the ribbon on two new ferries to its fleet, Elizabeth River Ferries (ERF) VI and VII.

The ERF has been serving Hampton Roads for more than four decades, traveling nearly 7,000 miles each year, back and forth across the river.

“Public transit plays a vital role in moving the region forward,” said Benjamin Simms IV, COO of Hampton Roads Transit. “The Elizabeth River Ferry is integral to the mission of Hampton Roads Transit and the success of the cities it serves.”

“HRT’s efforts in maintaining and expanding the public transportation system, including the vital Elizabeth River Ferry service, is instrumental in improving connectivity and accessibility across the region,” said Mayor of Norfolk, Va., Kenny Alexander.

The new ferries are now ready for service.

ERF’s VI and VII were built by St. John’s Ship Building Inc., in Palatka, Fla., at a cost of $6.4 million for both and were paid for using federal, state and local resources.