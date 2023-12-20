RIPTA to begin running complimentary shuttle service to RIDOT’s ferry

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will run complimentary shuttle service to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) ferry beginning Dec. 21.

“Public transportation serves as a crucial component in alleviating traffic congestion,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO. “RIPTA is proud to collaborate with RIDOT to provide a seamless and efficient commuting alternative for those affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. We understand the challenges commuters face and as such, we are providing free RIPTA shuttle service to the ferry, ensuring a convenient and reliable connection between the East Bay and Providence.”

A complimentary RIPTA shuttle will be available to transport passengers from Colt State Park to the Bristol Ferry, featuring 16 trips in the morning and 10 in the afternoon. In the morning, the RIPTA shuttle will pick up passengers at Colt State Park (Asylum Road Lot) and transport them to the Bristol Ferry Landing. Once ferry passengers arrive at the Providence Ferry Landing, the RIPTA shuttle will be available to transport passengers to Providence Train Station and Exchange Terrace. In the afternoon, the RIPTA shuttle will pick up passengers at Providence Train Station and Exchange Terrace to transport them to the Providence Ferry Landing. A RIPTA shuttle will be waiting at Bristol Ferry Landing to transport passengers back to Colt State Park.

To provide the connecting shuttle service, RIPTA will shift resources from one of its lowest performing routes. Beginning Dec. 20, RIPTA will temporarily pause four Inbound and four Outbound trips on Route 61X service to provide this complimentary shuttle.