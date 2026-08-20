CA: Ferry to provide extra service during westbound Carquinez Bridge closure

The San Francisco Bay Ferry will provide extra service during the upcoming closure of the westbound Carquinez Bridge, transportation officials said this week.

This closure is for a major deck rehabilitation project by Caltrans to repave the aging asphalt surface and perform critical maintenance.

The I-80 westbound Carquinez Bridge, also known as the Alfred Zampa Bridge, will be closed the weekend of Aug. 22 and 23. The ferry will provide additional trips on its Vallejo route to assist travelers on those two days.

Departing from Vallejo, two additional trips have been added to the regular route schedule. These trips will leave, respectively, at 1:05 p.m. both days, arriving in downtown San Francisco at 2:20 p.m., and also at 6:45 p.m., getting to San Francisco at 7:45 p.m.

Three additional northbound trips have been added. The first will leave San Francisco at 3:25 p.m., arriving in Vallejo at 4:25 p.m. The second will leave at 5:40 p.m., arriving at 6:40 p.m. The third will depart San Francisco at 7:55 p.m., arriving in Vallejo at 8:55 p.m. and in Mare Island at 9 p.m.

The full schedule with additional trips is available at the ferry website.

Motorists who normally drive the bridge and are unfamiliar with the ferry can get a briefing at the agency's quick start guide on how to ride in four easy steps.

To accommodate these additional trips, the agency is deploying a fourth vessel on the Vallejo weekend route, which is usually served by three.

For motorists unfamiliar with the ferry, the Vallejo terminal is located at 289 Mare Island Way. Paid parking is available near the terminal.

The Mare Island terminal is at 1050 Nimitz Ave. Free parking is available at Mare Island. Regular one-way adult fare for this route is $10. Discounts are available for youth, senior and disabled riders.

The ferry accepts Clipper cards, credit cards or debit cards.

San Francisco Bay Ferry is a regional public transit agency tasked with developing, operating and expanding ferry service on the San Francisco Bay and with coordinating the water transit response to regional emergencies. The agency operates ferry routes connecting the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, South San Francisco and Vallejo.

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