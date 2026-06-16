WA: WA State Ferries summer schedule begins Sunday

Washington State Ferries began its summer sailing schedule Sunday, with a little extra capacity on some routes.

This summer, a third vessel will run a full-day schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, according to a news release from the ferry system. Last year, that vessel only ran half-days on the weekends because of crew shortages.

Beginning Tuesday, the Port Townsend- Coupeville route will run a two-boat daily schedule through Oct. 12, according to the release.

And the agency tweaked the Anacortes-San Juan Islands route in an effort to improve on-time rates.

See the full schedule at https://wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/.

The start of the summer schedule comes as Seattle hosts the World Cup, with visitors expected to use all forms of public transportation to get to the games.

During the tournament's six-week run, the state Department of Transportation will keep 20 of its 21 vessels ready to sail, which should allow officials to quickly send relief vessels should difficulties arise.

Additional crews will be on standby, and extra workers will also be stationed at terminals across the region to assist with crowds and passengers.

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