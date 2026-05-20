MBTA to launch new F10 Harbor Loop ferry route on June 29

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is launching a new F10 Harbor Loop ferry route on June 29. The new route will provide year-round weekday service to connect Lovejoy Wharf (North Station), Central Wharf (Aquarium), Seaport and Logan Airport to expand transit access and improve connections across the Boston Harbor.

“We want people in Massachusetts to have more affordable, reliable and convenient ways to get around, and this new Harbor Loop ferry service will make it easier for commuters, residents and visitors to travel between some of Boston’s busiest destinations,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “Expanding ferry service helps us take advantage of Boston Harbor as a transportation asset while strengthening connections across the MBTA system and improving access to jobs, housing and Logan Airport.”

MBTA notes the Harbor Loop will operate on weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during peak travel periods. Morning service will operate counterclockwise from 6:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and evening service will operate clockwise from 3:55 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. There will be no service between 11:30 a.m. and 3:55 p.m. or after 7:50 p.m.

“We have seen how water transportation has been embraced by the public and under the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to improving water transportation options for all,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Year over year, we have enhanced water service and this year is no different. I’m proud that we can offer this new route to be served by the MBTA as we welcome both old and new riders this summer.”

MBTA notes the Harbor Loop supplements and does not replace the existing Seaport Ferry route, which is operated by the Massachusetts Convention Center. The new route provides more consistent travel options during peak commuting hours.

According to the agency, the route also improves connections across the MBTA system. Riders can access the subway network at Aquarium Station and North Station and connect to other ferry routes serving at the Long Wharf /Central Wharf area, including Hingham/Hull, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, Charlestown and East Boston.

One-way fares for the Harbor Loop will cost $2.40 (full fare) or $1.10 (reduced fare), matching subway and Zone 1A pricing. Riders may pay using contactless tap to ride, cash or credit card on board or the mTicket app. MBTA notes Commuter Rail passes Zone 1A through Zone 10 are valid on the new ferry route, but CharlieCards cannot be used on any ferry route.