CA: City to explore partnership to connect Long Beach with other regional waterfronts

As Long Beach continues preparing to host major regional and international events, such as the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, local leaders want the city to participate in regional efforts that will connect waterfronts through a ferry system.

During this week’s City Council meeting, the elected officials unanimously approved taking formal steps to establish Long Beach as a major destination and participant in the Pier-to-Pier Coastal Ferry Program, an effort to restore historic coastal connections between waterfront communities through alternative modes of transportation and reimagine how residents, workers and visitors move along the Pacific coastline, according to the staff report.

The mission of this program, according to a presentation, is to advance transportation with a clean, reliable coastal ferry network that strengthens multimodal access, reduces roadway congestion, enhances emergency readiness and celebrates the coastline.

“I think it’s important for Long Beach to play a big role in this effort,” Mayor Rex Richardson said during the meeting. “Ultimately, this is about building a more connected, sustainable, accessible and resilient coastline for Long Beach and across the entire region.”

The item asked city departments, including Parks, Recreation and Marine and Public Works, to engage with regional partners, including L.A. Metro and the Board of Supervisors, to leverage the Belmont Pier, the Queen Mary, the city’s downtown waterfront and other coastal assets to support developing innovative regional transportation systems to better connect Long Beach to cities across the region ahead of the 2028 Games.

Rather than relying solely on congested corridors such as the 405 Freeway or Pacific Coast Highway, the Pier-to-Pier initiative envisions a network of water-based transportation options that strengthens connectivity between destinations — such as Long Beach, San Pedro, Redondo Beach, Marina Del Ray, Santa Monica and Malibu — while fostering a shared sense of coastal identity and community, officials said.

“This is the opportunity for us to create a private-public partnership to put ferries on the water,” Patricia Keeney-Maischoss, chair for Pier-to-Pier, said during the council meeting. “This is public transportation that connects our city in a way that we’re able to have marine education while we’re out there.”

These efforts began with connecting Malibu, Santa Monica and Marina Del Ray, Keeney-Maischoss said, and has continued to build private-public partnerships. Now, Pier-to-Pier has created a partnership with Harbor Breeze, a prominent business in Long Beach, to be the vessel operator that will help advance its efforts.

The Belmont Pier, Queen Mary and the downtown waterfront are some of Long Beach’s most iconic coastal assets and serve as key gateways to the city’s recreational amenities and tourism economy, Richardson said. As Long Beach continues to invest in its coastline and prepare for major regional and international events, he said, there is a timely opportunity to both enhance these assets and position Long Beach as a leader in innovative, sustainable and multimodal coastal transportation.

With a 6-0 vote, council members showed their support for Long Beach joining these water-based transportation efforts and connecting to other regional cities.

This partnership will also allow for strategic investments in the Belmont Pier or around the Queen Mary, which could support its function as a key node in a future coastal mobility network, including potential ferry or water taxi services, according to the staff report.

“We all know this takes huge infrastructure investment to repair and upgrade the dock at Belmont Pier,” said Councilmember Kristina Duggan, who represents parts of Long Beach’s waterfront area. “With the state phasing out local oil production and relying on current revenues to balance their budget, we know we need to start looking for alternative funding sources. I love the fact that you already have those public-private partnerships going because I think that’s the way we can make this happen, and transportation funding is a strong pathway to make these investments happen.”

Early concepts include pilot ferry operations that could be launched in coordination with regional partners and private operators, providing a scenic, reliable and congestion-free connection across the harbor and along the coastline, according to the staff report. These services could serve both everyday transportation needs and major city events, and longer-term planning for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Through these transportation partnerships, officials said, Long Beach will be able to bolster its leadership in shaping regional coastal transportation solutions, leverage upcoming global events, and deliver lasting benefits for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“It’s really important that we engage in regional efforts to move people around,” Councilmember Tunua Thrash-Ntuk said. “This positions Long Beach as not just a destination but an essential hub in a broader coastal transportation network. I appreciate the emphasis on regional collaboration as efforts like this are really important that we think beyond our city boundaries and engage with partners who are advancing innovative transportation solutions.”

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