CTDOT selects Colossale Siteworks for Rocky Hill–Glastonbury Ferry landing refurbishment project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced it would start an offseason improvement project for the Rocky Hill–Glastonbury Ferry.

The project aims to enhance safety, accessibility and aesthetics at both the Rocky Hill and Glastonbury ferry landings. Upgrades to the landings include the installation of decorative fencing, gates and lighting to secure the ferry when docked and prevent unauthorized access.

On the Rocky Hill landing, new sidewalks, ramps and pedestrian connections seek to improve access from the nearby park, while benches and other amenities will be installed to watch the ferry operate.

These improvements bring the site in line with the recently rehabilitated Chester–Hadlyme Ferry.

“CTDOT is committed to the Rocky Hill–Glastonbury Ferry, ensuring it remains safe and accessible for all users," said CTDOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. "These improvements will enhance security, pedestrian access and the overall experience for the thousands who rely on this historic crossing each year."

The project is expected to cost $533,335 and is fully funded by the state of Connecticut. The construction contract has been awarded to Colossale Siteworks Corporation. Construction will run from November 2025 through spring 2026.

The ferry season runs through Nov. 30.