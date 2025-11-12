 NYCEDC finalizes redesign of NYC Ferry routes 

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and NYC Ferry have finalized the comprehensive redesign of NYC Ferry routes based on the proposed map in the July 2025 Ferry Optimization Plan. According to NYCEDC, the final changes follow significant community and rider engagement on the proposed map and mark the first wide reconfiguration of routes since the launch of NYC Ferry in 2017.

The optimized routes will go into effect on Dec. 8 and will shorten commute times, provide riders with more places to go and improve the overall efficiency of the system. NYCEDC notes the Ferry Optimization Plan builds on the success of the NYC Ferry Forward plan, which has improved the accessibility, affordability and fiscal sustainability of the NYC Ferry system since launching in 2022. During that time, NYC Ferry has seen record ridership and all-time highs in farebox revenue.

The Ferry Optimization Plan will:

Split the East River into two routes at most times of the day, increasing capacity and making trips faster. A local route will serve all stops on the East River during midday on weekdays and on winter weekends to preserve connectivity.

Combine the Soundview and Rockaway routes, getting Rockaway route riders to Midtown and East 90th Street with a one-seat ride and filling previously near-empty boats going toward the Bronx during morning commutes.

Connect the St. George (Staten Island) route to Brooklyn and the rest of the system. Create access for the first time from Brooklyn to Manhattan’s west side.

Provide a one-seat ride to Midtown for the South Brooklyn route, opening a popular job center to Red Hook and Atlantic Ave residents and increasing frequency.

Introduce an additional pilot service in South Brooklyn on summer weekends in 2026, extending the new South Brooklyn route to Bay Ridge and Sunset Park for local connections. NYCEDC says the pilot service will be analyzed and evaluated next fall.

The NYCEDC fiscal year (FY) 2025 Financial Transparency Report shows NYC Ferry saw the lowest per-rider-subsidy in its history during the past FY at $8.33, a more than 35% reduction in subsidy from its peak in 2020. NYCEDC anticipates the per-rider-subsidy will fall another $1.00 by 2028, as well as an increase in expected ridership by an estimated 14% due to the Ferry Optimization Plan.

“NYCEDC is thrilled announce the finalized Ferry Optimization Plan, marking the first-ever systemwide redesign to deliver faster commutes, better connections, and improved service for New Yorkers across all five boroughs,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “As we embark on this next chapter, the development of a new Vision for the Future of Ferries in the New York Harbor and begin the work for new landings in East Harlem and MADE-Bush Terminal in Sunset Park reaffirm our commitment to expanding ferry service, exploring new vessel technologies and supporting vital job centers and neighborhoods throughout the harbor for generations to come.”

According to NYCEDC, the feedback from riders came through events, a webinar and digital campaigns through Labor Day following the proposal in July. NYCEDC says it received more than 15,000 responses. Nearly 90 percent of respondents said they would ride the ferry more often or continue to ride the ferry at the same frequency and more than 70 percent said the changes would better connect them with places they want to go.

“From Throgs Neck to the Rockaways, our city’s ferries give New Yorkers and tourists alike a convenient, affordable way to travel across the five boroughs,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams. “Thanks to smart investments to make our ferry system more accessible, affordable and sustainable, we’ve already shattered ridership records this summer, and with this comprehensive redesign, we’ll embark on the next great stretch of NYC Ferry’s journey to bring this dynamic service to even more New Yorkers.”

NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriquez says the DOT is “proud to have worked closely with EDC to develop these route upgrades and new landings. Our waterways have tremendous potential to reduce New Yorkers’ commute times from the outer boroughs, and we are excited to see NYC Ferry take this next major step to improve service as ridership continues to grow.”

Expansion of East 34th Street Ferry and construction of second homeport facility

In addition to the optimization improvements, NYCEDC is also expanding the East 34th Street Ferry Terminal and constructing a second NYC Ferry homeport facility. NYCECD says the second NYC Ferry homeport facility and the expansion project at the East 34th Street Ferry Terminal is critical to handle the demands of today’s service and to prepare for future service increases. The new homeport facility will provide new space for about half the NYC Ferry fleet that is currently stored and maintained in a series of non-permanent mooring configurations.

125th Street, East Harlem

NYCEDC has also identified two landings to begin design and engagement with community stakeholders at East Harlem 125th Street and MADE-Bush Terminal in Sunset Park.

According to NYCEDC, the new landings are low cost to operate and achievable with the existing fleet. Additionally, 125th Street, East Harlem and MADE-Bush Terminal in Sunset Park are among those that have been studied and requested in the past and are located near existing routes and are undergoing or have undergone significant waterfront development, making them attractive and cost-effective options.

NYCEDC notes the addition of a new ferry landing at 125th Street East Harlem will bring service to a neighborhood with significant demand for transit options, with only modest increases in operational costs to add additional service.

The East Harlem community has long requested improved connectivity, particularly in relation to and complementing the developing Manhattan Greenway Harlem River project along the Harlem River. As the MEC development sites next to the Harlem River from 125th to 127th streets between Second and Third Avenue are realized, NYCEDC says that because of the landing’s proximity to East 90th Street, East Harlem can be served with an extension of an existing route, keeping operations costs minimal.

MADE-Bush Terminal, Sunset Park

According to NYCDEC, the area around MADE-Bush Terminal has transformed into a mixed-use hub that supports local industry, employment and open space. The MADE-Bush Terminal campus and adjacent South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) on public sites, as well as numerous private redevelopments, are fueling economic growth and creating thousands of jobs that lack direct ferry service for its large commuting workforce. The new landing will provide convenient public transit access and support public and private job centers while also providing residents of Sunset Park with two NYC Ferry landings—the existing Sunset Park South/BAT landing and the future landing at MADE-Bush Terminal. Given its proximity to existing routes, MADE-Bush Terminal can be served with minimal new operating costs by incorporating it with existing services.

Developing an expansive vision for the future of ferries in the New York Harbor

NYCEDC will also develop a document, Vision for the Future of Ferries in the New York Harbor, which will help explore and evaluate the viability of different types of ferry service for waterfront neighborhoods and regions of New York City. According to the NYCEDC, the vision will be expansive and evaluate the viability of different types of ferry service for waterfront neighborhoods and regions of New York City. It will look beyond NYC Ferry and include opportunities for both public and private ferry service.

As part of the vision, NYCEDC will comprehensively evaluate new sites by reviewing key planning data and engaging with communities to understand their core needs. Where ferry service has potential, the vision will consider multiple service types, including full-time, part-time and seasonal service options—both public and private.

NYCEDC notes that as part of a regional coordination effort among ferry operators and with an eye towards sustainability, the vision will establish priorities for infrastructure development, including key vessel charging needs.