New Orleans RTA ends extended ferry service pilot program, assessing data

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced the conclusion of the Algiers–Canal Street ferry Summer Ferry Pilot Program. Ferry service returned to the regular operating schedule on Sept. 28.

The pilot program was designed to test operational performance and demand of the extended service with a goal of the additional revenues covering the additional operating costs. Preliminary assessments, measured by revenue and ridership figures during the pilot, suggest the pilot did not meet performance objectives. Because the Algiers ferry does not have a dedicated revenue source due to a non-renewal of the Crescent City Connection bridge tolls in 2013, any ongoing operational changes or enhancements must be financially self-sustaining.

The Chalmette ferry has its funding capped in legislation alongside the lack of sustainable revenue stream for the Algiers ferry, leaving a deficit in funding for ferry operations. Since becoming a public agency in 2020, New Orleans RTA says it continues to make capital investments in the ferry system to improve operations and reliability.

“Community interest in late-night ferry service is clear, and we are working to be as responsive as possible to the community’s interest level,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “But, because the Algiers ferry does not have a sustainable funding source, we need to ensure that any permanent enhancements are fiscally sound. As such, we are continuing the data review which will help determine the appropriate next steps.”

What New Orleans RTA learned

Extended service aided hospitality, healthcare and service workers returning from work.

The ferry stimulates the local economy, tourism and vitality of the neighborhood.

Residents value the ferry as a safe, affordable, cultural connector.

What happens next

New Orleans RTA will continue examining pilot results and seek alternative options, including a possible extension to the pilot or running a narrowed second pilot during busier days to learn about trends during both slow and peak seasons.

The agency is considering lower cost options for the pilot, such as extended hours only on weekends or select high-ridership days.

The agency will proceed with extended service during major events while long-term solutions are examined.

The agency will provide the public with a summary of the pilot’s findings upon the completion of its analysis.

New Orleans RTA says the obtained data can help it set operating hours—by demand, cost and reliability—while it also urges the public to get involved in the process. By conducting pilots like this, New Orleans RTA says it can focus limited dollars where the greatest benefits for riders will be felt.