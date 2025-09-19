MassDOT and MBTA launch Water Transportation Study to investigate potential new ferry service

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) launched the Water Transportation Study. The study, which seeks public engagement, focuses on development and evaluation of potential regional ferry service between communities along the Massachusetts coast. The public engagement sessions will begin in September.

“MassDOT and the MBTA are proud to launch the Water Transportation Study, which will explore new opportunities for regional ferry service along our coast,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Ferries are more than an alternative to driving. They are a vital connection that strengthens ties between communities, reduces congestion and supports sustainable travel. This study will be shaped by community voices, and we encourage residents, local leaders and stakeholders to share their ideas as we work together to shape the future of water transportation in Massachusetts.”

The year-long study seeks out possible improvements to existing MBTA ferry routes and infrastructure, investigate additional terminal locations and routes, identify multimodal access upgrades to current and potential ferry terminal locations and identify upgrades to improve the water transportation experience for customers.

The study will be comprehensive effort between MBTA officials and other entities to examine the past and current service again immediate and future needs.

According to MassDOT, the engagement periods will include both virtual and in-person public meetings, workshops, pop-up events, stakeholder meetings and a study website. The public will be able to view project documents, including meeting materials and the ability to submit comments to the project team via a feedback form.

More information on the public engagement sessions can be found on MassDOT’s website.