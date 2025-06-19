CA: Garamendi, colleagues launch Ferry Caucus

U.S. Representative John Garamendi announced the launch of a bipartisan Congressional Ferry Caucus on Tuesday, along with three co-chairs: Emily Randall of Washington, Nick Begich of Alaska and Nicole Malliotakis of New York.

"With rising sea levels and increasing congestion on our bridges, people are increasingly turning to ferry service as a reliable means of transportation. In my district, the San Francisco Bay Ferry is leading the way in groundbreaking projects to electrify their ferry boats and develop America's first high-speed, high-capacity zero-emission vessels," said Garamendi.

The Public Ferry Coalition applauded the launch of the caucus and were quoted in the press release from the representatives.

"Ferries are more than just a mode of transit — they are essential to connecting communities, reducing congestion, and strengthening regional resilience," the organization wrote. "We look forward to working with the Caucus to advance shared priorities and ensure that America's public ferry systems remain strong, sustainable, and equipped to meet the demands of the future."

The Caucus seeks to educate lawmakers on the importance of ferries to public transport, connecting urban and rural workers to jobs. Ferries also need increased federal funding, the lawmakers claim, and they hope caucus will create a platform for them to advocate for increasing those funds.

"From daily work commutes and medical appointments to connecting with loved ones, my constituents rely on these boats every day," Randall said. "Without reliable service, we face hours long drives just to reach Seattle — making daily life unnecessarily difficult for those living on the Peninsula."

San Francisco Bay Ferry Terminals in Solano County are located in downtown Vallejo and Mare Island, where Garamendi has championed increased investment in Maritime infrastructure through the SHIPS act. California Forever have also expressed interest in the bill and have announced ambitions to build a shipyard upriver near Collinsville. Mare Island, however, may no longer have the capacity for large scale shipbuilding projects, and California Forever have cast doubt on its capability to meet naval demand.

The other co-chairs are advocating for communities including Seattle, Washington Ketchikan and Kodiak, Alaska, and Staten Island, New York.

"For decades, ferries have connected communities and states, providing convenient transportation and access for everyday commuters and visitors," said Malliotakis. "As the representative of an island surrounded by water, I'm committed to supporting the Staten Island Ferry, fast ferries and other maritime transportation as critical links for my constituents."

SF Bay Ferry ships are currently built in Bellingham, Washington, according to the Alameda Post, including three high speed zero-emission models purchased last year. They are constructed by the company All American Marine in a 57,000-square-foot facility in Bellingham, Washington.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Congressional Ferry Caucus to ensure this vital innovation can continue, and that these vessels are built in America by skilled American workers," Garamendi said.

