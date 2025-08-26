AACIDs, Via launch Shift On Demand rideshare service

The ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs), in partnership with Transit Tech provider Via, launched Shift On Demand, a free, app-based transportation service for employees working at and around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The company notes the service, which went live on Aug. 5, aims to close a critical transportation gap for the thousands of employees who keep the airport and surrounding businesses running. Shift On Demand offers shared, on-demand rides that connect workers to the ATL Airport, South Cargo area and destinations within a designated service zone. Shift On Demand operates seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Through the Shift On Demand app, riders can request a trip when they need it or schedule one up to a day in advance. Via says its technology matches riders headed in the same direction into shared vehicles.

“Providing equitable and reliable transportation for airport-area workers is a key part of our mission,” said AACIDs Executive Director Gerald McDowell. “We’re proud to launch Shift On Demand, which uses an innovative model to make it easy and convenient for residents across the region to access valuable jobs at the Atlanta Airport.”

The concept of Shift On Demand was introduced following AACIDs’ transit feasibility study that identified the ATL Airport area a “24/7 district,” with both travelers and workers needing to travel throughout the day, night and weekend.

“Shift On Demand is a great example of how technology can create more flexible and accessible transportation solutions,” said Via East Coast Partnerships Lead Tyrone Smith. “We’re proud to partner with AACIDs to deliver a service that supports the important workers who are keeping the world’s busiest airport moving efficiently.”

Shift On Demand’s operator, Via, supports hundreds of similar on-demand transit programs worldwide, including “CobbLinc Go” in Cobb County and “The Buc” in Buckhead.