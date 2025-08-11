City of Pembroke launches Ottawa River Transit on-demand pilot.

The city of Pembroke, Ontario, has launched a new on-demand transit service to enhance connectivity and convenience for residents.

In collaboration with Mobility Transportation Specialists (MTS), the city notes the Ottawa River Transit (ORTC) service brings a modern and adaptable transit solution to the residents of Pembroke. MTS will be responsible for providing vehicles, drivers and customer service. MTS has partnered with Blaise Transit, which will provide an advanced transit technology platform for scheduling, managing bookings and real-time ride tracking, enhancing overall user experience and service efficiency. The pilot service will last for three years.

“As City Council lead for Pembroke’s Ottawa River Transit project, it is both an honor and a source of pride to serve in this role,” said Pembroke Deputy Mayor Brian Abdallah. “After years of dedicated, community-wide collaboration, I am thrilled to see this transformative three-year pilot project come to fruition.”

Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais added, “This pilot project will provide the city the necessary information to determine if a community such as ours can offer a transit service in a sustainable and fiscally responsible way.”

The transit service will use three new Dodge ProMasters, equipped to accommodate up to eight passengers. The city notes two of these vehicles will be in regular operation during peak service hours, with an additional unit on standby as a backup to ensure uninterrupted service. As an initiative partly funded by city of Pembroke property taxes, ORTC will operate exclusively within city limits, with a fare of $5 per ride.

“Reliable and accessible transit is essential to student success,” said Algonquin College Pembroke Campus Dean Angela Rintoul. “The launch of Ottawa River Transit marks a significant step forward in connecting our students—and the broader community—to educational and employment opportunities. We’re excited to see this investment in mobility, inclusion and regional growth take shape right here in Pembroke."

ORTC will debut with summer service hours as follows:

Monday to Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

After Labor Day, ORTC will extend service until 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. There will be no service on Sundays and statutory holidays.

Operating on a stop-to-stop model, ORTC will serve numerous virtual stops throughout the city. Passengers can anticipate an up to five-minute walk to their designated stops, with exact details provided upon booking.

“The [Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA)] is thrilled to see the launch of the new on-demand transit service,” said PBIA Executive Director Bethea Summers. “This initiative will make it easier for more people to shop and dine in our vibrant downtown. It will be especially beneficial for the many employees working in the downtown core, providing them with a convenient transportation option. Additionally, visitors staying at nearby hotels will now have an accessible and affordable way to experience all that downtown Pembroke has to offer.”

Riders can book a trip, up to seven days in advance, three ways:

By smartphone with the Blaise Transit app: Riders are encouraged to use the Blaise Transit app, where they can also receive real-time updates and notifications.

Riders are encouraged to use the Blaise Transit app, where they can also receive real-time updates and notifications. By computer through the Blaise web booking portal: Accessible via any computer for users who prefer web-based interactions.

Accessible via any computer for users who prefer web-based interactions. On the phone with the ORTC customer service: A phone number is available for direct assistance in booking rides.

The city notes riders should be at their stop at least five minutes before the scheduled time, as the bus does not wait for late arrivals. Riders have the option to book their trip based on either departure or arrival time.

"We congratulate the city of Pembroke for bringing this project to life,” said Blaise Transit Head of Business Development Sophie Leblanc. “ORTC will help increase access to healthcare, education, jobs, social activities and the like for all residents. Blaise Transit is proud to be the technology partner in this initiative, and we're excited to see it grow over the coming years."

The city says riders are encouraged to rate their experience and leave valuable comments through the Blaise Transit app, helping to continually refine and enhance the service. In addition, the city is planning a formal six-month review and survey of residents to ensure the new service meets the community’s needs.