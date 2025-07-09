Fare-free on-demand transit service launches in Virginia’s Loudoun County

Loundon County Transit is now piloting a fare-free on-demand transit service riders can book in real time. The service operates within a six-mile area within the Leesburg zone.

Transit On Demand is a one-year pilot project, and if successful, Loudoun County Transit says it will expand use of this service to other parts of Loudon County, Va. The service uses minivans branded in the agency’s logo and wrapped in green lettering.

Scheduling a trip

Riders can book a ride through the LC Transit On Demand mobile app or by phone. The service operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Pickup and drop-off will occur at the closest designated stop to the rider’s requested location, which includes more than 100 stop locations within Leesburg, Va. Once a trip is requested, the app will provide 20-minute pickup windows based on the desired arrival or departure time. Riders who book a trip will receive real-time updates, including a more accurate arrival time and a notification when their vehicle has arrived.

The app, managed by RideCo, is free to download in Google Play and Apple App stores and allows riders to book their trips, receive real-time arrivals and monitor future bookings. Riders will also have the ability to schedule a return trip after booking the initial trip.

Connecting to bus routes

Loudoun County Transit On Demand connects to bus services. Riders can schedule trips to connect with local bus routes 55, 56, 57, 70 and 351 at the Loudoun County Government Center. Transit On Demand also connects to the Leesburg Park and Ride Lot for connections to commuter bus service.

Paratransit and accessible service

Loudoun County Paratransit customers who utilize the LC Transit On Demand app, formally LCT ADA, can continue to book paratransit trips using the app. If traveling within the Leesburg zone, paratransit riders will also be able to utilize Transit On Demand as a service option. Riders can select options for trips that include wheelchairs or other mobility devices, personal care attendants and service animals.