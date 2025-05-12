Putnam County, Via launch microtransit service

Putnam County, N.Y., and Via have launched Putnam On-Demand, bringing flexible, app-based public transit in the Patterson, Southeast and Carmel area.

Putnam On-Demand will increase the convenience, coverage and accessibility of local public transit. Residents can book on-demand rides for $2.50 or less and will receive door-to-door service. Upon booking a ride, Via’s technology matches riders headed in the same direction into nimble minivans, creating efficient shared trips. Multiple vehicles in the new micro transit fleet will also be wheelchair accessible.

Putnam County says the program can be used to reach destinations like Metro-North Railroad stations, local bus stops, jobs, healthcare, shopping, restaurants and more.

“Access to public transportation traditionally has been a challenge in a county like ours that is dominated by suburban communities, narrow, winding local roads and a lack of major metro areas,” said Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne. “This is a creative, accessible solution for residents that we couldn’t be more excited to launch.”

Via Senior Vice President of Partnerships Mike Vaccarino added, “Via is proud to partner with Putnam County to bring a new era of public transit to this community. Putnam County’s decision to adopt microtransit underscores its commitment to opening new pathways and creating a more connected future for its residents."

Putnam County says the arrival of Putnam On-Demand comes at the same time the PART Route 3 and PART paratransit service are being discontinued due to low ridership and inefficiency. The county notes it is working closely with riders to ensure a smooth transition to the new transit option.

Anyone within the designated service zone can book a ride through the Putnam On-Demand app,available in the App Store or Google Play, or by phone. Rides are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.