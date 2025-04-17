City of Arlington rolls out on-demand pilot, Arlington Express

The city of Arlington, Texas’, new on-demand public transportation pilot service, Arlington Express, is now open to the public. The city says Arlington Express riders can catch a direct trip for $3 to or from city hall, the University of Texas at Arlington campus or the CentrePort TRE Station, which connects to commuter trains to Fort Worth, Dallas and beyond.

Arlington Express will provide trips during peak commuting hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and then from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The city of Arlington notes this service will operate with a fleet of three vans, which can hold up to six ambulatory passengers and one passenger in a wheelchair. According to the city, Arlington Express drivers are specially trained and certified to assist passengers with mobility challenges.

Pilot service funding

The city of Arlington’s three-year pilot program, which is largely grant funded, is a sub-service of the Arlington On-Demand rideshare transportation service that has been offered since 2017. The North Central Texas Council of Governments awarded Arlington $1,126,837 in federal transportation grant funding for the pilot program, which will also receive $281,718 in city funding.

How to book a ride

Riders can access the Arlington Express transit option through the Arlington Transportation app.