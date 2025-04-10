MassDOT creates Special Commission on Micromobility

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has created a Special Commission on Micromobility that will be responsible for studying current state and local regulations and developing recommendations to expand micromobility use to help achieve shared goals for increasing mobility options, emission reductions and economic vitality.

“MassDOT is proud to launch the Special Commission on Micromobility—a cross-secretariat initiative dedicated to examining the current landscape of micromobility regulations in Massachusetts and shaping thoughtful recommendations for the future,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters offer exciting opportunities to strengthen our transportation network. Through this commission, we aim to advance policies that prioritize safety, support innovation and expand access for communities across the Commonwealth.”

“DCR manages a vast trail network across the state that thousands of people use every day for recreation, exercise and transportation,” said Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We’re excited to work with our partners on the Special Commission on Micromobility to evaluate how e-bike, e-scooters and other micromobility devices affect how people travel on our trails and parkways and how we can ensure that all users have a safe and comfortable experience.”

MassDOT notes that following a series of public meetings, the commission will deliver a report of its findings and recommendations to the legislature. The full list of commission members can be found on MassDOT’s website.