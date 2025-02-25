CATS rolls out new microtransit service, CATS Micro

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has launched its new on-demand, shared-ride microtransit service, CATS Micro, and celebrated the new service at the Cornelius Park & Ride. Operations of the new service began Feb. 24, 2025.

CATS Micro will offer rides for the same fare as a local bus or rail trip and will operate point-to-point within a designated zone in the Northern Mecklenburg County area, including the towns of Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and Charlotte in North Carolina.

“This part of Mecklenburg County is full of activity centers, jobs, education centers, healthcare and more. CATS Micro will help in connecting customers seamlessly to these areas as well as each other,” said Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle.

CATS says it is partnering with MV Transportation and Spare to provide this new service and enhance mobility options. MV Transportation will be providing turnkey service operations for CATS Micro, partnering with local organization My Little Helper.

Spare will provide access to its all-in-one mobility operations platform that is designed to provide an end-to-end scheduling and booking platform for operating paratransit and microtransit systems. The Spare trip booking tool is seamlessly integrated into the CATS-Pass app, allowing riders to book trips in the app.

“By introducing these on-demand services that are part of our Better Bus Plan, we're providing Mecklenburg County residents with flexible and convenient transportation solutions that seamlessly integrate with our existing transit network and better connect the community,” said Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC) Chair and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

CATS notes microtransit is one of its key initiatives outlined in the Better Bus Plan, adopted by the MTC in May 2022.