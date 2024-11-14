Pace works to expand transit access with new Rideshare Access Program

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) is partnering with DuPage County to pilot its Rideshare Access Program, utilizing transportation network companies (TNCs) such as Uber and UZURV with a goal of enhancing transportation access in southeast DuPage County, Ill.

"Through this partnership, we hope not only to enhance mobility, but empower residents through access to job opportunities, healthcare, education and more. This initiative is another step toward improving the quality of life and fostering economic growth in Hinsdale Lake Terrace and beyond," said DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

The new program will help residents reach local destinations and nearby transit connections within the designated service area, which includes locations in Burr Ridge, Darien, Downers Grove, Willowbrook and Woodridge, as well as nearby train stations and destinations in southwest Cook County. Riders will be responsible for any charges beyond the subsidy amount, including tips or additional fees.

“This innovative mobility option will bring convenient, affordable rides to residents of the Hinsdale Lake Terrace community, improving their access to essential destinations and transportation connections,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski.

The pilot program is set to launch in early 2025.