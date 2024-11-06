SacRT to transition SmaRT Ride on-demand microtransit service to new shared-use mobility program

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is transitioning its SmaRT Ride on-demand microtransit service to a new shared-use mobility program. Launching Jan. 2, 2025, SacRT Flex aims to prioritize eligible riders with the greatest transportation needs such as people with disabilities, low-income individuals and seniors. The final day of SmaRT Ride service will be Dec. 31, 2024.

SacRT is hosting a public virtual workshop on Nov. 6, 2024, to discuss the transition and invite feedback. Public comments on the program will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2024.

SacRT Flex highlights:

Corner-to-corner shared-ride service: Accessible via mobile app or phone and reservable in advance, ensuring easy access for all riders.

Accessible via mobile app or phone and reservable in advance, ensuring easy access for all riders. Same service zones and hours: Serving the existing SmaRT Ride zones, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Serving the existing SmaRT Ride zones, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Real-time updates and reliable accessibility: Each vehicle is 100 percent wheelchair-accessible, equipped with a rear-entry wheelchair lift for added convenience.

SacRT notes the SacRT Flex riders will pay a flat fare of $2.50 per trip, with free travel for companions and attendants accompanying eligible riders. Eligible riders will need to pre-register for the new service, which is expected to open in December 2024.

Why the change?

According to the agency, since its introduction as a pilot program in 2018, SmaRT Ride has provided a crucial service in the Sacramento, Calif., region but faces high operating costs. Currently, SmaRT Ride’s annual expenses exceed $8 million while funding sources, including Measure A’s Neighborhood Shuttle program, contribute only $800,000 annually. To ensure financial sustainability and to meet the requirements of SB125, SacRT has re-envisioned its on-demand service model, prioritizing essential riders needing lifeline service while lowering operating costs.