The Routing Company expands transit operations with FAST into city of Fairfield Dec. 1

The Routing Company (TRC) is expanding its services with FAST into the Paradise Valley region of Fairfield, Calif., effective Dec. 1, 2024.

FAST is the public transit system in the city of Fairfield providing fixed route, on-demand (FAST Connect) and commingled paratransit service (FAST Connect ADA), delivering more than 35,000 rides per year. Commingled services mean that vehicles are used for both paratransit and regular on-demand service at the same time, helping maximize efficiency and resource use. Since launching its partnership with TRC in mid-2023, FAST has moved over 35,000 passengers, demonstrating the success of its service model.

Powered by TRC’s Pingo platform, this expansion will also connect more residents to key transit hubs through TRC’s Transit Connect™ feature, including the Fairfield Transportation Center and the Fairfield–Vacaville Hannigan Train Station. As part of the expansion into the Paradise Valley Estates retirement community, FAST will introduce fare-free rides on fixed routes for youth starting in December, which will increase access to public transit while encouraging sustainable, cost-effective travel options.

“Expanding our service into Paradise Valley Estates and connecting more riders to vital transportation hubs like the Fairfield Transportation Center and the Amtrak station demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing accessible, efficient transit for all,” said FAST Transportation Manager Diane Feinstein. “Our partnership with The Routing Company has allowed us to leverage technology like Transit Connect to ensure seamless connectivity to onward transit modes while continuing to offer excellent service to the Fairfield community.”