City of Costa Mesa receives $1.5 million grant from California’s Clean Mobility Options program

The city of Costa Mesa, Calif., has received a $1.5 million grant from California’s Clean Mobility Options program to launch the city’s new on-demand rideshare service Let’s Go Costa Mesa. In partnership with Circuit, the Let’s Go Costa Mesa service will offer free, clean energy transportation to residents with limited or no access to a personal automobile, though all members of the community are welcome to use the service.

This new, free rideshare service is intended for short local trips and will use a small fleet of electric vehicles, including a van branded as The Goat. Circuit will provide vehicles, including The Goat, which seats up to 10 passengers. While the name, The Goat, is in reference to Costa Mesa’s history of being known as Goat Hill, it is also an acknowledgment that the actual animals are sturdy, full of energy and able to go anywhere.

“Let’s Go Costa Mesa will provide needed mobility to seniors on the Westside and East 17th Street to destinations such as doctors, restaurants and shopping,” said Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens . “This increased access also benefits our local businesses. I’m grateful to Council Member Arlis Reynolds, who effectively advocated for this project through the approval process and to the council and city staff who approved and implemented this important resource for our seniors.”

The Mobility Project Voucher worth $1.5 million is from California’s Clean Mobility Options (CMO) program, a part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in under-served communities. This project is in concert with the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program, which is investing more than $1 billion to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission transportation infrastructure and support in-state manufacturing and workforce training and development.

The Let’s Go Costa Mesa service area will consist of Westside Costa Mesa and College Park south of Joann Street and the area surrounding the East 17th Street shopping district bounded by East 18th Street on the north and East 16th Street on the south.