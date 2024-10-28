Pace launches new Lansing Area On Demand service

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) has launched its new Lansing Area On Demand service, a shared-ride, reservation-based public transportation option. The service, which began operations on Oct. 7, provides first-mile/last-mile connections, enhancing transit accessibility for the community. Pace leadership and community officials came together to celebrate the new on-demand service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Lansing Municipal Center.

“Today’s event celebrates a goal achieved — we have brought an innovative mobility option to people who need it,” said Pace Board Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “Hardworking people who need affordable access to transportation. Families who need access to education, medical care, groceries and employment.”

Building on this, Pace Board Member Terry Wells emphasized the agency's strong presence in the region.

“While some might deem the communities in the Southland as underserved, I can tell you that they’re certainly not underserved by Pace,” Wells said. “This latest improvement for residents of south Cook comes alongside our newest safety, training and customer relations center in Markham, the future Pulse Halsted Line, the future Pulse 95th Street Line and the forthcoming 70 million dollar rebuild of the Harvey Transportation Center. Great things are happening in the south suburbs.”

Lansing, Ill., Mayor Patty Eidam emphasized the local benefits of the new service.

"I'm pleased that Pace has selected Lansing to launch its on-demand service in the Chicago Southland. Safe, affordable, accessible transportation is a vital resource for many in our community, including older adults, teens, one-car households and residents with disabilities. This service will open new opportunities for shopping, employment and recreation, enhancing the quality of life for all who call Lansing home," Eidam said.

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger closed by highlighting the positive impact of Pace’s recent service improvements.

“Our agency is doing so many great things here in the south suburbs and throughout the region and it is working as our ridership trends are reflecting our success. Pace September ridership hit a milestone, reaching over two million trips. Pace ADA Paratransit ridership has surpassed pre-pandemic levels,” Metzger said. “While we continue to make the case for much more funding for suburban transit service in the years and decades ahead, for now, we’ll continue providing cost-effective service options to the people who rely on it for a strong quality of life.”