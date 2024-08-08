MTD expanding on-demand van services

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) is making schedule changes aimed at enhancing transportation options in northeast Urbana and southwest Champaign, Ill. The changes will be implemented at the start of the agency’s new service year, which begins Aug. 11, however, the non-UI service schedule continues until Aug. 22. Full University of Illinois service levels resume on Aug. 23.

In northeast Urbana, MTD has prioritized a more robust and consistent weekday daytime service option to enhance the 10 Gold and replace the 11 Ruby, which previously only operated during peak morning and afternoon times. MTD is launching Northeast Connect on Aug. 12. The innovative on-demand van service will allow for flexible travel within a defined service boundary and to/from the Lincoln Square transfer point in downtown Urbana. The new Northeast Connect service will provide transportation throughout the day, complementing the existing evening and weekend 110 Ruby route, which will remain in operation. Northeast Connect will operate on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, with trip requests accepted until 7 p.m.

In southwest Champaign, MTD has made improvements to West Connect, its existing on-demand van service. The boundaries have been expanded to include Carle at the Fields (Fields South Drive), which will give southwest Champaign residents within the designated boundary the ability to travel directly to medical facilities and area businesses. As with Northeast Connect, the expanded boundary goes into effect on Aug. 12. The agency notes customers may travel within the boundaries of West Connect or they may travel to/from the boundary to access transfer points for fixed route service. West Connect connects passengers with fixed- route bus service at Round Barn Road and the Stephen’s Family YMCA.

Like MTD’s fixed-route service, West Connect and Northeast Connect one-way trips cost $1, including a transfer. The fare is also covered by a valid bus pass, DASH Card or I-Card. The agency notes all trips must originate or end inside the corresponding service boundary and will only serve designated transfer points when going outside of the boundary. Passengers can request a trip using the MTD Connect app or by phone.