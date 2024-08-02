Contra Costa Transportation Authority, Beep to provide AV shuttle to active senior community

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) has launched its second PRESTO autonomous shuttle service in collaboration with with Beep, Inc., to help increase transportation access for seniors.

With this launch, residents of the active senior Rossmoor 55+ community can now take advantage of the free pilot shuttle program aimed at providing easy, stress- and emission-free transportation. The shuttle will run on a pre-programmed loop weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a trained attendant on board.

"CCTA is proud to offer nationally recognized mobility solutions, while also championing local communities, making it easier and safer to travel," CCTA Chair Newell Arnerich said. "CCTA is committed to making transportation accessible for all. We chose Rossmoor to pilot an alternative to driving so residents can maintain activities that keep them socially connected while experiencing a cutting-edge transportation network."

As a gated community, Rossmoor will act as a testing ground for an autonomous vehicle program. Driven by Oxa, the shuttles carry seven seated and secured passengers, plus a trained attendant to provide riders with a safe and informed experience. The shuttle network is also remotely monitored by the Beep Command Center to ensure operational safety at all times.

By demonstrating at Rossmoor, CCTA can learn what works best for the 55+ community. Passenger feedback will help shape the future of this technology, as federal transportation officials plan to use PRESTO pilot data to advance standards in automated mobility. The pilot is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"We are excited to partner with CCTA again, bringing the PRESTO autonomous mobility network to Rossmoor," said Joe Moye, Beep CEO. "This collaboration underscores our shared vision of leveraging innovative technologies and services to enhance community access to first- and last-mile transportation. Beep autonomous shuttles in Rossmoor will provide reliable and safe transit options, connecting residents to key destinations, people and opportunities within the community."

Rossmoor is the second site where CCTA has launched an autonomous vehicle pilot. The first of four proposed pilots was launched in 2023 by CCTA at Bishop Ranch business park in San Ramon. To date, the Bishop Ranch autonomous shuttles have safely transported more than 1,600 passengers. CCTA is expected to introduce a future autonomous vehicle program in the city of Martinez this summer.