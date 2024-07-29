Livonia Community Transit rebrands as Liv&Go

Livonia Community Transit has rebranded as Liv&Go. Liv&Go provides users with a new routing system powered by Via Transportation that allows residents to book ride appointments, track their rides in real time and make payments all on their smartphones. Cash payment options will remain available for those who prefer.

The new application will allow the agency to better serve riders and allow for closer connection to their destination. Riders will be able to schedule, track and pay for their rides all in one spot.

Liv&Go will continue to assist elderly residents and people with disabilities in Livonia, Mich., but will expand its service options into getting workers to their jobs and students to classes. This will open opportunities for people who don’t drive.

Fixed routes will continue but an Uber-like system has now been added to allow residents to get a ride when they need it.

Liv&Go shuttles run 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday throughout the year, excluding holidays.