City of Sedona, Ariz., to launch Sedona Shuttle Connect on-demand transit service Aug. 29

The city of Sedona, Ariz., will launch the Sedona Shuttle Connect on-demand transit service on Aug. 29. The app-based, rideshare service will provide rides to and from destinations throughout the defined service area, which includes much of West Sedona, Uptown, Tlaquepaque, Hillside and the Sedona Shuttle Park and Ride lots.

Residents and visitors will be able to request rides using the TransLoc app on their smartphone or by calling the Sedona Shuttle hotline. The cost per ride will be only $2 or $1 for seniors (60-plus), persons with disabilities and others qualifying for the discounted fare. Sedona Shuttle Connect will operate Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will also operate daily during peak periods such as spring break and some holidays, including Labor Day.

“This service is the culmination of two years of planning and waiting for the arrival of vehicles. We are very excited to finally put our plan into action and initiate Sedona Shuttle Connect, which we expect to be used by both residents and visitors,” said City of Sedona Transit Administrator Robert Weber.

“Sedona Shuttle Connect will be a huge plus for seniors and persons with disabilities who live in Sedona and don’t drive or prefer not to. They will be able to use it for social and recreational trips that Verde Valley Caregivers is not able to provide,” said Verde Valley Caregivers Executive Director Kent Ellsworth.

Steve Segner, a local hotel owner, sees the service as an advantage for visitors.

“Visitors will be able to leave their car at the hotel and get around Sedona using Sedona Shuttle Connect, in combination with the Sedona Shuttle Trailhead Shuttle and Verde Shuttle. This is another big step towards making Sedona a destination that you can enjoy without the hassles of traffic and parking,” Segner said.

The TransLoc app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. The app will indicate if based on the geolocation data of the cell phone, the potential rider is in the service area.